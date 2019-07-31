The President of the FIA, spoke about the condition of Michael Schumacher

July 31, 2019
Президент FIA рассказал о состоянии здоровья Михаэля Шумахера

Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher

The President of the International automobile Federation (FIA) Jean Todt said that the state of the sevenfold world champion in the class of cars “Formula-1” Michael Schumacher has improved.

“I try to be very careful in such statements, but it’s true, – quotes the Todt “Sport-Express”. I even watched the race together with Michael at his home in Switzerland. Schumacher is in the loving arms about him, very well taken care of.”

Recall, December 29 2013 Michael Schumacher suffered a severe head injury skiing in the resort of Meribel in the French Alps. Doctors even had to put him in an artificial coma, and the German had not appeared in public since 2013.

Lilly Nice
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.