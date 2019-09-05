The President of the German football club resigned after being accused of distributing child porn
Christoph Metzelder times Schalke
The former defender of the German national team, Borussia Dortmund, real Madrid and “Schalke 04” Christoph Metzelder temporarily resigned from the post of President their own “Haltern-am-Zee”, the press service of the club of the German fourth division (Regionalliga).
“Until this is all cleared up with the investigation, former national team player will leave their posts in “Haltern am see”, – reads the statement of the club.
38-year-old functionary is under investigation on suspicion of distributing child pornography. The day before he was interrogated in the case, the police confiscated his computer and phone.
I wonder what information the police received from his bride, which stated that Metzelder allegedly sent her a WhatsApp 15 images of child porn.
In the German national team Metzelder spent 47 matches and participated in the 2002 world Cup and 2006 (the”silver” and “bronze” respectively) and “silver” for Germany Euro 2008.
In 2013 he completed his professional career, and President “of Haltern-am-Zee” took a year later.
We will add that after the 6th round of Regionalliga/West “of Haltern-am-Zee” with eleven points and is in 4th place in the standings, behind leader 5 points.