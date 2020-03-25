The President of the IOC commented on the removal of Russia from the competition with the transfer of the 2020 Olympics
Thomas Bach
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach answered the question of how the transfer of the 2020 Olympics will affect the situation with the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions.
While Bach said that the issue of suspension of Russian athletes after the Olympic games in 2020 will solve court of arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (CAS).
“Whether to extend the suspension of Russian athletes at the Games in Tokyo after carrying them for a year? This issue is now in the jurisdiction of the CAS, they will solve, – quotes the head of the IOC “Sport-Express”. I will not comment on ongoing litigation.”
On the eve of Bach and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to pandemic coronavirus, with the condition that the Game should take place no later than the summer of 2021.