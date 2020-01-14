The President of the NBA has officially entered into a same-sex marriage (photo)
President 5x NBA Champions – “Golden state Warriors” Rick Welts signed same-sex marriage with his partner, Todd Gage, according to sport.ua.
The ceremony took place on 12 January in San Francisco.
Welts is the first openly gay among executives of NBA teams. President “the Golden state” he has held since 2011.
Under his leadership, the club three times (2015, 2017, 2018) became the champion of the NBA.
Officials congratulated Jason Collins – former NBA player, the first professional athlete to admit that he’s gay.