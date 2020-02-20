The President of the “Paris St Germain” accused of committing crimes in the case of the sale of rights to broadcast the world Cup
Nasser Al-Khelaifi
The President of the “Paris St Germain” Nasser al-Khelaifi accused of committing criminal offences in the case of the sale of rights to broadcast matches of the FIFA world Cup, reports the AP journalist Rob Harris.
However, al-Khelaifi, who concurrently is Chairman of the media group BeIN Sports and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, the Swiss attorney General’s office charged the former General Secretary of FIFA, Frenchman Jerome valcke.
Valcke came under suspicion of obtaining bribes, criminal negligence and falsification of documents. And al-Khelaifi is accused of giving “unwarranted benefits.”
According to the investigation, valcke pulled from the transfer of the rights to broadcast the tournament for improper advantage. So, he got to rent a Villa in Sardinia through a third party. in addition, on account of his company Stportunited LLC in this period was transferred 1.25 million euros.
It is noted that the rights to broadcast matches of the FIFA world Cup in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 in different countries could be sold to BeIN Sports for a bribe.
In turn, al-Khelaifi denies charges of bribery and corruption in the sale of rights to broadcast matches of the FIFA world Cup.
“After three years of investigation, during which I fully cooperated with the Swiss Prosecutor’s office, charges of bribery in connection with the world cups in 2026 and 2030 I was cleared. As I stated all this time, they had no basis either in form or in substance.
Although the second indictment is pending, I hope it is also deemed unreasonable as the previous case.
At that time, as I regularly cooperated with authorities during the investigation were constantly leaking information. All this was accompanied by misinformation and attempts to blacken my reputation, regardless of the facts”, – quotes the President of the PSG Goal.
Recall, the next world Cup will be held in Qatar in 2022.