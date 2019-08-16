The President of the United States trump is considering the purchase of Greenland (PHOTO)

Loading...

American President Donald trump in conversations with his aides discussed making a deal with the Kingdom of Denmark on the purchase of Greenland, which has the rights of broad autonomy. This was reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

According to sources, “trump asked his advisors whether the United States to buy Greenland, listened with interest as they discussed her rich resources and importance from the point of view of geopolitics”. One of the sources said that trump probably talked about it jokingly and not seriously consider this possibility.

The interlocutors of the newspaper outside the White house, who also heard about interest trump Greenland, compared this deal with the acquisition of Alaska from the Russian Empire in the mid-nineteenth century. The sources said along with “anticipation and fear” because it is unclear how far the US President willing to go, reports “Interfax”.

As of the publication of some of the advisers to the President of the United States “supported the idea”. They said that the purchase of Greenland would be economically feasible Other members of the environment of the American leader expressed confidence that this initiative would never succeed. According to the newspaper, in light of the issues trump his advisers discussed, in particular whether Washington through the acquisition of Greenland “to expand its military presence in the Arctic”, where the active expansion of Russia begins to conduct.

As stated in the article, trump last year drew the attention of his entourage that Denmark supposedly experienced financial difficulties due to the fact that the Kingdom of Denmark includes Greenland. The American leader then also asked advisers whether they think that Washington should try to buy the territory.

In the beginning of next month Donald trump is going to visit Denmark, reports TASS.

Greenland – the Earth’s largest island located in the North-East of North America. It is an Autonomous territory of Denmark. Much of Greenland is covered with ice. The island’s population is about 56 thousand people.

The Purchase Of Alaska

The initiative of Donald trump to buy Greenland looks like an attempt to return to the diplomacy of the nineteenth century with its “real politics”.Then Russia sold the United States its possessions in Alaska.

To explore Alaska the merchants of Russia started in the XVIII century. They were interested in the production of fur of sea otters. In 1799, Emperor Paul I granted the company of merchant Grigory Shelikhov monopoly on fur and other craft all the way from the Aleutian Islands to California. In the future, based on business Shelikof there was “the Russian-American company” (CANCER).

The barbaric destruction of sea otters, which lasted decades, led to their almost complete disappearance, and the income from activities CANCER has steadily decreased. And after porazheniya in the Crimean war (1853-1856), the tsarist government began to seek additional funds for the development of the army and Navy.

The difficult financial situation of CANCER in recent years has also undermined the position of shareholders from among the aristocracy and inept personnel policy officials.

“The owners of the shares CANCER were members of the Royal family, the nobility and aristocracy. Their natural desire was to get the maximum gains. On the payment of dividends was in fact all the profits of the company – no question of investing in the development just didn’t go. That very soon there would be found gold and then oil and you just have to wait, investing in infrastructure, no one thought,” – said TASS historian, Professor of the Irkutsk state University Vadim Towns.

In addition, at some point it was decided to replace the governors of Russian America – experienced managers, the Siberian Industrialists, military officers who were “loyal to the Motherland and the brave, but far from commercial concerns,” says the Professor, the Chairman of Irkutsk regional branch of Russian geographical society Leonid pan. “To put the economy of CANCER to a new track, re-directing her with the fur trade, these people were simply not capable of”, he added.

The final meeting of the Alaska purchase Treaty took place on 16 December 1866. Participated in it the Emperor Alexander II, Grand Duke Constantine, the Minister of foreign Affairs Alexander Gorchakov, Minister of Finance Mikhail Reitern, naval Minister Nikolai Krabbe and permanent representative of Russia in Washington Eduard Stoeckl.

Later, he entered into lengthy and complex negotiations with the American party in which the main issue was the amount of compensation. The Americans began the auction with $ 5 million, but eventually agreed with the requested Russia for 7.2 million dollars. The money went to the construction of Railways. March 30, 1867 Alaska was sold.

In the US, the news of the deal took first with disbelief and amazement. The American press ironically, calling Alaska “Mariarosa”, “zoo polar bears (President) Johnson” and “ice chest”. Soon, however, the potential opportunities associated with joining the huge Northern territory, the Americans have become obvious.

In Russian society also did not take the deal seriously. St. Petersburg newspaper “people’s voice” called the news of the sale of Alaska is “great American duck”, doubting that the United States agreed to pay 7 million dollars for a “few wooden houses” in Sitka, and “polutrusy your age, sailing ships and steamboats”.

However, from the point of view of Imperial ambitions, it was still disappointing. The newspaper “the Voice” of the publisher Andrey Krayevsky wrote that “rumors” about the sale of Alaska was “deeply saddened all true Russian people”, because of the Russian-American company “has conquered the territory and made it a colony with a huge donation of labor and capital and even the blood of the Russian people, which they captured Russia’s right to possession of this land”.