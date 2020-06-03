The President of Top Rank intends to organize a comeback Manny Pacquiao megafilm
Terence Crawford and penny Pacquiao
The President of the promotion company Top Rank Bob Arum intends to organize a fight between world champion under version WBO in the Welterweight division Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOS) and the first and, at the moment, the only boxer, becoming world champion in eight weight categories Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO’s), who holds the WBA title in the same weight.
According to Arum, the fight between the 32-year-old American and 41-year-old legendary Pacquiao could take place in exotic Boxing the Kingdom of Bahrain.
“We hope to arrange a Crawford fight with Pacquiao this year. Together with our friends from MTK we are in serious negotiations for major fights in Bahrain with a group of sheiks associated with Boxing. Soon we will release a press release about our agreements. I’d like to organize several large events in Bahrain. Let’s see how everything goes. Everyone wants to hold a Boxing show until then, it is not necessary to spend money. However, I think in the case of Bahrain we have a good chance to bring the deal to the mind” – quoted by Arum mmaboxing.ru.
Recall the last time, “Pak man” came out to the ring July 20, 2019, when points split decision (115-112 twice and 113-114) defeated Keith Thurman and took away the American world champion by the WBA.