The President of Tunisia urgently hospitalized

The President of Tunisia 92-year-old Beja Quaid as Sees was in the hospital. As the channel reports , he is in critical condition.

According to preliminary data, the head of Tunisia was urgently hospitalized on Thursday morning, June 27, due to the serious deterioration of health.

The channel said that Prime Minister Yousaf Shahed plans to speak to the nation.

Beja Quaid as Sees heads Tunisia on 31 December 2014. This was the Prime Minister of the Republic, and held various public offices.

