The President of Ukraine has demanded the return of trapped in the Kerch Strait sailors without exchange (PHOTO)

In Kiev ready for simultaneous release of the editor-in-chief “RIA Novosti-Ukraine” and Kirill Vyshinsky Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov, but expect sailors Russia released without exchange. “We’re not talking about the exchange in respect of our sailors, whom we must return,” said the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky reporters in Kiev. His words leads to “Interfax”.

He stressed that it is only the goodwill gestures and first steps on the path to liberation and repatriation of all whom Ukraine considers illegally detained. “If we’re talking about goodwill, and we really want that to happen in the near future, we are ready Wyszynski to change. Sentsov is an example. We are ready to change to protégés, but it is not a bargaining chip,” said the President.

On specifying question, whether Kiev is ready to release the first Wyszynski and then expect a reciprocal step of Moscow, the President replied: “Let us give you Mr. Vyshinsky, if you want, and return of Mr. Sentsov. We wrote at the same time”.

July 17, Zelensky said that when he and Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone, the Russian President spoke about the exchange of detained persons in the format “all for all”. The Ukrainian President added that he considers it right that this exchange began with the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors. Such action would be a “normal step” for renewed dialogue between the two countries and end the war.

July 18, Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that “great first step” towards the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian relations would be to release Wyszynski.

“Completely support the policy steps goodwill and offer Russia to make its next step – freeing Oleg Sentsov. And mutual confidence in the common good will we offered to do it at the same time”, – wrote in Facebook press-the Secretary Julia Zelensky Mendel. On the need for such solutions and other experts say.

The head of the RIA “Novosti Ukraina” Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on may 15, 2018. He has announced that he is a suspect in a criminal case under part 1 of article 111 (“high treason”) criminal code of Ukraine.

The head of the RIA “Novosti Ukraina” also accused of supporting Pro-Russian forces fighting in Eastern Ukraine under the flags of the DNI and LC. According to the SBU, for carrying out subversive activities Vyshinsky allegedly received on a monthly basis from Russia stable funding in the amount of 53 thousand euros.

July 6, 2018, the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larisa Sargan reported that Vyshinsky notified on suspicion in illegal storage of weapons and ammunition (part 1 of article 263 UK of Ukraine).

According to her, during a search of the rented individual safe Deposit box Wyszynski was found a gun and ammunition. The gun is a firearm – semi-automatic pocket pistol model “FN Browning M1906”.

The Kremlin and the Russian Parliament Wyszynski consider political and demand the immediate release of the journalist. So, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on defense and security Alexey Kondratev called the journalist a “victim of political games and the political madness that reigns in the Ukraine,” and proposed to exchange him for one of the Ukrainians serving sentences in Russia.

August 25, 2015 Severo-the Caucasian district military court has sentenced Oleg Sentsov to 20 years in a penal colony on charges of forming a terrorist group operating in the Crimea. In the spring of 2014, the participants made in Simferopol two terrorist attacks: arson offices of the public organization “Russian community of Crimea” and the regional branch of “United Russia”.

Oleg Sentsov started an indefinite hunger strike on 14 may. His demand is to release the 64 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia. With a request to release the Director has been made by many famous cultural figures, human rights activists and dignitaries.

As for Ukrainian sailors, the Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova said that Russia was ready to release Ukrainian sailors to return to the ships under the obligation of Kiev to ensure their participation in the trial. “But on the note of the Russian Federation was received on a negative note, Ukraine, which President Vladimir Zelensky did not know” – said the Ombudsman.