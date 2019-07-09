The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky canceled the parade on the independence Day because of its high cost (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky cancel the traditional military parade on the independence Day on 24 August for financial reasons. In a video message on his page in Facebook he said that instead of “300 million hryvnias will be allocated for award in the military”.

“I want to share with you our new idea. Usually on August 24 independence Day of Ukraine, we held a military parade – a pompous and expensive. I think this year instead of a parade of the best that money to allocate to our heroes, our military, and we have decided to allocate 300 million hryvnias (over 11.7 million dollars) in awards for all our military is conscripts, this is cadets, sergeants, officers, that all persons who perform tasks in the area of operations of the joint forces,” he said.

While Zelensky said that on 24 August in Kiev will “honor the heroes”, and to celebrate the independence Day, reports TASS. “But there will be a new format,” he said.

Judging by the comments of the post, the Ukrainians took the initiative with presidential approval. “Finally a sensible approach to the military parade during the war! This is the best solution!” – wrote one Internet user.

“People!!! Do we still choose a sane President? Is this it?” reads the other comments.

In 2018, the Ukraine marked the 27th anniversary of the independence of the largest in recent years with a military parade. It was attended by 4.5 thousand military personnel and representatives of various law enforcement agencies, 250 pieces of equipment, and also aircraft. How much was spent on the preparation of the parade, the defense Ministry of Ukraine is not able to calculate. The Agency reported that it did not possess “information, how much of the funds for fuel and lubricants, travel military, for their accommodation, in the form”, writes “Ukrainian truth”.

However, the Director of the Ukrainian Institute of policy analysis and management Ruslan Bortnik gave the example of 2011, when on military parade Kiev has spent $ 40 million, despite the fact that he was more modest than the parade-2018.

For comparison, the celebration in Moscow with the organization of the Victory parade cost, according to official Russian data, much cheaper. So, last year for the celebration was spent 615 million rubles (almost $ 10 million), and this year to 452 million rubles (over $ 7 million), reported RBC.