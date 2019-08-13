The President of UPL responded to the statement “Dynamo” on the possible withdrawal from the League
Thomas Grimm
The President of the Ukrainian Premier League, Thomas Grimm, talking about the chances of the clubs to agree on a single telepole and commented on “Dynamo” on the possible exit of the Kiev club of the Premier League.
“We are shocked by this attitude. The sanctions that we can impose, will not touch it. I protect the interests of the clubs, and we should follow the decision of the meeting. If this happens, the championship will have serious consequences.
Clubs that have signed personal contracts with the translators, have made it illegal. This week they will receive an email from us to coordinate the issue with telepool. We are open for discussion, but if this issue is not solved, there will be consequences. To go to court? This is one of the options”, – quotes the Swiss football functionary
sport.ua referring to FootballHub “the Decision about the single pool and the translator were taken by the clubs in training camp. Most accepted the offer from the TV channels Football. Therefore, the only channel that can broadcast matches of the championship of Ukraine is TK Football 1/2. All further actions are not legitimate,” said Grimm.
We will remind, earlier the President of “Dynamo” Igor Surkis in the air Vatske Light declared readiness to remove any team from the Premier League if matches Dynamo will broadcast channels Football 1/2.