The President signed the law on forest inventory
President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law on carrying out national forest inventory, which provides for the creation of a new system of collecting reliable data on the forest Fund.
“President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the Law “On amendments to the Forest code of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the national forest inventory” No. 643-IX, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted June 2, 2020″, — stated in the message.
This was reported on the website of the President.
The law provides for the creation in Ukraine of a new system of collecting reliable data on the forest Fund with the purpose of further planning, forest management, state forest cadastre, forest monitoring, and the like.
Naftogaz of Ukraine: gas Price for industry in July will rise by 8-9%
The document introduces the concept of national forest inventory, defines the purpose of its implementation and sources of funding. The procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers to implement its will at the expense of the state budget or at the expense of other sources not prohibited by legislation.
According to the law, persons authorized to conduct the national forest inventory, during the surveys are entitled to be on the land plots of the forest Fund of Ukraine, except the cases provided by law.
The law also provides that information obtained from the results of national forest inventory, are entered in the state land cadastre.
The Ministry of justice has appointed a new head SETS
The law comes into force the day after publication.
As reported, on June 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law “On amendments to the Forest code of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the national forest inventory” (project No. 2379). He was supported by 322 MPs.
telegraf.com.ua