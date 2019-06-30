The presidents of the United States, South Korea and of North Korea’s leader for the first time held a meeting in the demilitarized zone in Panmunjom (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on Sunday arrived in the demilitarized zone in the border point Panmunjom and visited with the observation point cross-border structures in the DPRK. Then trump, the leader of DPRK Kim Jong-UN and South Korean President mun Jae In for the first time in the history of the three of us briefly spoke on the South Korean side. Live broadcast led Japanese television, wincrash TV and CNN, reports TASS.

At the meeting with Kim Jong-UN on the American side were present, in particular, U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, Minister of Finance Steven Mnuchin. In addition, the room was a daughter of the US President and his Advisor Ivanka trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who is also adviser to the American leader.

The three leaders briefly spoke on her feet, surrounded by guards and journalists. However, their speech was not audible.

The leaders shook hands, being on different sides of the demarcation line. Then trump took a step into the territory of the DPRK, thus becoming the first serving US President to visit North Korea. After this the border in the opposite direction crossed Kim Jong-UN.

The arrival of Kim Jong-UN to the border has not been demonstrated. Trump came out of freedom House in South Korea, and at the same time the leader of North Korea left Home Association, located on the North Korean side.

Trump said that the border crossing North Korea became for him a great honor. “Crossing the border is a huge honor,” said trump. “Achieved great progress. Tied great friendship,” – said the White house.

“I want President trump to achieve exceeding any expectations of results,” said Kim Jong-UN, who also expressed the hope that the DPRK and the U.S. will overcome all the problems of the past and open new page in relations.

Then the leaders of the US and the DPRK began negotiations on the South Korean side of the border. In the beginning of the conversation Donald trump half-jokingly-half-seriously expressed gratitude to Kim Jong Ynu for your willingness to hold a meeting at the inter-Korean border, which the US President proposed to conduct by posting “notification in a social network” – his “Twitter”. “If he didn’t, the press would put me in a bad light,” said the head of the US administration.

In addition, he repeated that he considered the honour of an invitation to cross the border of the DPRK. “Thought you did, but I wasn’t sure, although he was ready to do it. Thanks, that was great,” said trump.

Trump said he was ready to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN in the USA. Asked by journalists about the readiness to invite the North Korean leader to visit the U.S. trump said, “I’d invite him right now. I think this is a historic event, a great day for the world.”

Kim Jong UN also invited trump to pay a visit to the capital of DPRK – Pyongyang, said the Agency Kyodo.