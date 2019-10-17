The President’s office mixed up Lithuania and Latvia, covering the visit Zelensky
A dramatic story on the official website of the Office of the President in social networks happened after the visit of Vladimir Zelensky in Latvia.
In the publications of the page OP Facebook in unknown the authors of the post made the phenomenal mistake of confusing Lithuania and Latvia.
Zelensky hostile “group of friends” instantly drew attention to the mistake of publishing it in the screenshots.
Then OP decided to get out of the situation in the simplest way — they promptly deleted the first posting and made a second, which also made a mistake, but not mixed up Latvia and Lithuania, but less obvious: instead of “Republic of Latvia” written “Republic of Latvia”. However, then quickly recovered.
If you pay attention to the time of the first publication and the subsequent, you will notice a difference of almost half an hour that it took for the reaction: the first publication was made before 22 hours, and edit it was made about 21.59.
The second publication was published in 22.35 and changes to it were made about 22.48.
