The press service Zelensky confused capital of Canada

Пресс-служба Зеленского перепутала столицу Канады

Employees of the press service of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky made a mistake in the message about his trip. This was pointed out the first Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko on his page in Facebook.

She has published a screenshot of the message, which indicates that Zelensky flew on an official visit to Canada and he will visit the capital of the country — Toronto.

Although it is actually the capital of Canada is Ottawa.

Later, on the official presidential website, corrected the mistake and wrote that, “the international conference will be held in the biggest city in Canada, capital of Ontario — Toronto.”

