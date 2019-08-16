The price is a billion: a renowned Ukrainian millionaire imprisoned in Russia for fraud
Ukrainian businessman, co-owner of “Industrial Union of Donbass” Oleg Mkrtchyan sentenced in Russia. A court hearing in Moscow was closed. The defendant was sentenced to nine years in a General regime colony and a fine of 900 thousand rubles (about 13,5 thousand dollars).
In Russia Mccroan detained in February 2018. Businessman accused of embezzling one billion rubles ($15 million) from “Vnesheconombank”. Formally, the charges sounded like “fraud in especially large size”. It was announced that the fraud consisted in the illegal use of Bank loans.
Under arrest in Russia remains the property Mkrtchyan: the car of the businessman and of about 80 thousand dollars.
Earlier, in an environment of the businessman said that credit funds of “Vnesheconombank” was supposed to be used for the needs of Alchevsk metallurgical plant. After the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbass ISD owners admitted that lost control over the enterprise.
According to some information, the reason for the arrest Mkrtchyan in Russia could become the testimony of Igor Plotnitsky Moscow investigators.
