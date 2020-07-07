The price of Amazon shares for the first time exceeded $3 thousand
Amazon shares rose to a record
Wall Street analysts do not expect such growth of quotations Amazon. Less than a quarter of them predicted growth to $3000 per paper.
Stock price American Corporation Amazon for the first time in history rose above $3000 per paper. The auction was held on 6 July, according to Bloomberg.
Stated that at the close of trading the shares were sold at $3057. During the day, they rose by 5.77%. In the course of trading the share price reached $3059.
With the beginning of the year securities of the Amazon has risen by almost 60%. The company’s market capitalization increased to $1,525 trillion. For this indicator, it ranks third among all public companies after Apple ($1.64 billion) and Microsoft ($1,61 trillion).
The share price increase is attributable to increased demand for the services of Amazon in e-Commerce and cloud computing.
Earlier it was reported that due to the growth in the value of shares in Amazon as its founder and head Jeff Bezos has grown and reached a record indicator — $171.6 bln
