The price of Brent crude oil increased
World oil prices on Friday morning accelerated to 6-7%, Brent crude rises in price above $ 30 per barrel.
This is evidenced by the trade data, reports Prime.
As of 09.00 a.m. Kyiv time the price of may futures for North sea petroleum mix of mark Brent has grown by 6.01% to 30,17 USD per barrel, the may futures for WTI — by 7.02% to 27.72 USD per barrel.
Growth in the oil market continued for the second day in a row after the previous crash to multi-year lows.