The price of gas for the population during the next heating season may be reduced
Head of Finance Ministry Sergey Marchenko said that thanks to the cooperation with the IMF and the introduction of market prices for gas, tariffs for the population during the heating season will decrease.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the press service of the Ministry.
“Will the market set the pricing of gas. Now the price is above 4000, while the market price — 2275 UAH. Thus, the price of gas during the heating season the population will be reduced,” he said.
In his words, a loan from the IMF not only have a positive impact on the economy of Ukraine, but will also open doors for the country to receive macrofinancial assistance from the European Commission, world Bank loan, “that will not only meet budget, but to reduce the load on the wallets of Ukrainians.”
The Minister stressed that the sum of $5 billion, which the IMF has allocated to Ukraine is able to cover about 8% of the deficit of the state budget of Ukraine. In addition, due to the tranche from the IMF will Finance the payment of pensions, salaries and payments to doctors and payments to socially vulnerable categories of the population.