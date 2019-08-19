The price of gas will change: how much to pay Ukrainians
The trend to lower gas tariffs in Ukraine will be discontinued with the arrival of autumn, moreover, in the case of the Euro growth, it is not excluded that insignificant increase of cost of natural gas to 10%. As the “Observer”, this was stated by analyst Maxim Parkhomenko.
“Raising prices in Europe and, as a result, Ukraine should not be expected. The only thing that is capable of increasing gas prices is the depreciation of the Euro against the national currency, which could allow him to grow in price by an average of +10%. Thus, for the fall season we can expect a slight lull in the descending dynamics of prices for gas, and the depreciation of the Euro and low growth rates”, – the expert predicts.
Earlier it was reported that the cost of gas at the sites continues to decline. The cost per MW on the site of the TTF will be of 9.48 euros. If translated to the coordinate system is approximately 283 hryvnia per 100 cubic meters of gas.