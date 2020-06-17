The price of gasoline and diesel fuel fell by almost a quarter
June 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
SSS provided data for the year
Since may last year the price of gasoline and diesel fuel decreased. Liquefied natural gas has risen on the contrary.
The state statistics service has calculated that from may 2019 to may 2020 all types of motor fuel fell by more than a quarter. This is stated on the website of the authority.
Last month the price of gasoline A-92 average in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1 of 20.85 l (27.9% less than in may 2019); the price of gasoline a-95 was 21,88 UAH per 1 liter (27.1% less); diesel fuel – 21,23 UAH per 1 liter (28.2% less).
Liquefied natural gas may 2019 may 2020 rose by 34.7% — to 11.01 UAH per 1 liter.
Yet it was reported that diesel fuel and liquefied gas in Ukraine may rise to a level where they will be the highest in Europe.
korrespondent.net