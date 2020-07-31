The price of gold has established a historical maximum

Gold prices hit record

The cost of one Troy ounce of gold on the Comex for the first time in history exceeded $2 thousand.

On Friday morning the price of gold in the course of trading on the Comex (division of new York Mercantile exchange) rose nearly 2% to level of closing of the previous session and reached $2 005,4 per Troy ounce. It is reported TASS reported on 31 July.

Thus, the price of this precious metal has reached historical maximum.

By 10:20 in Kiev gold prices slowed growth to 1.4%. The precious metal traded at $1 994,6 per Troy ounce.

Earlier Корреспондент.net explained why rising world prices for gold and other precious metals.

It was also reported that demand for jewelry in the world fell to the lowest in nine years.

