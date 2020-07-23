The price of gold hit nine-year high
Photo: Getty Images
Gold rose to a nine-year high
Now more expensive than gold, last time was in August 2011. The price hike comes amid worsening relations between the US and China.
In the course of trading on Wednesday, gold rose to its highest level since August 2011. The price of gold futures for August delivery on the Comex rose by 1.2%, to $1865,1 per ounce, it said on Thursday, July 23, Interfax.
It is noted that the rise of gold is fixed against the backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The historical record on the close price was recorded on 22 August 2011 — $1891,9 per ounce. The intraday record was achieved on 6 September 2011 — $1923,7 per ounce.
Silver at the end of trading on Wednesday rose to a seven-year high, says MarketWatch. Quotes the September silver futures on the new York Mercantile exchange (NYMEX) jumped 7.4 percent to the highest since September 2013 $23,144 per ounce.
We will remind, in April the price of gold reached an eight-year high amid global crisis caused by the pandemic.
The US faces a tough shortage of gold — WSJ
korrespondent.net