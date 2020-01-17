The price of imported gas fell twice
Thanks to the strengthening of the national currency prices in local currency fell faster
The average customs value of imported natural gas December 2019 amounted to UAH 4130,6613 or 176,6935 dollars for 1 thousand cubic meters. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine.
Thus, compared with the December 2018 the price of imported gas decreased by 54.4% in the hryvnia equivalent (year ago it was 9062,3226 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters) and 46.3 per cent in dollar terms (with 329,0421 dollars for 1 thousand cubic meters).
In addition, compared with the November 2019 the price of gas dropped by 3.4% in local currency (was 4276,6958 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters) and by 0.4% in dollar terms (it was 177,3801 dollars for 1 thousand cubic meters).