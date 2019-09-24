The price of sunflower oil compared with soybean increased by almost $100 for t — Feofilov
On the world market over the past 3-4 months the prices of sunflower oil increased in comparison with soy of almost $100 per 1 ton.
This was announced by the founder and CEO of the consulting Agency “UkrAgroConsult” Sergei Feofilov in the material Latifundist.com.
“We assume that this short-term factor. Unfortunately, this is not a confirmation of the fact that sunflower oil goes into the category of oils of premium class”, — said Sergey Feofilov.
According to him, the overall situation on the world market of vegetable oils favorable. Perhaps under the influence of supply reduction of palm oil prices to other oil will rise.
He also pointed out that in the last 5-6 years the processors in Ukraine is actively upgrading equipment, implementing energy-saving technology. Also sharply increased investors ‘ interest in the improvement of management efficiency.
“It is important that even with a slight decline in export volumes of vegetable oils from Ukraine foreign currency earnings remains high. Increased investment attractiveness of the oil and fat industry also lies in the possibility to combine export of different types of oils and meals,” said the expert.
We will remind that a year has passed since the introduction of the new rules on compensation of the export VAT when exporting soybeans. The market responded with a decline in soybean prices and reduced acreage of 11%.