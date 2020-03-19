The price of WTI crude oil fell below $ 27 a barrel
The price of Brent crude oil on Wednesday fell below $ 28 per barrel for the first time since January 10, 2016.
This is evidenced by the auction, RIA Novosti reported.
As at 11.30 Moscow time the price of may futures for North sea petroleum mix of Brent crude is reduced by 2.47%, to 28.02 per barrel, while minutes earlier the index fell to 27.98 USD.
In addition, the price of WTI crude oil fell below $ 27 a barrel for the first time since February 12, 2016. The cost of may futures for WTI falls by 4.24% to 26.16 USD per barrel.