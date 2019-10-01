The priest of the Russian Orthodox Church was shot, taking the animal
Monday, 30 September, in one of the forests of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), a local hunter accidentally shot a priest. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Ufa1.
It is reported that two friends were hunting with rifles on wild animals in Zilairsky region of Bashkortostan. One of them is 65-year-old temple attendant from the Orenburg region — had to lay low in the bushes, but for some reason decided to come out of hiding and set off for the other.
Hearing a strange rustling, the second hunter took his friend for a bear, fired in the direction of the bushes and hit the priest in the Shin.
In the end, the priest was wounded in the leg, he received medical treatment.
The newspaper reminds that according to the established in Russia rules the hunter may open fire only after making sure that it is the object of hunting. Shoot “the noise”, “whisper”, it is unclear for the apparent purpose is prohibited.
Therefore, the shooter can be certain problems.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Zhytomyr region the Forester shot the teenager. The incident occurred in the village of Heel. A local resident wanted to scare the vulture, preyed on the chickens. For this, he took a shotgun and started shooting. One of the bullets ricocheted and hit the neighbor’s boy who was walking in his yard. The gun that shot the man was not registered.
