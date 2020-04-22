The Prime Minister announced the aid from China
The Chinese side is ready to give Ukraine the party of protective equipment to combat the spread of coronavirus infection Covid-19.
This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal — reports Hvylya, citing Interfax.
“China is ready to provide Ukraine the second batch of protective equipment to effectively combat Covid-19. Thank our Chinese partners who are helping hand in difficult times pandemic. It reinforces the belief in the victory over the virus,” wrote Smigel.