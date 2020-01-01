The Prime Minister announced the timing of the next IMF tranche
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said that Ukraine will receive a tranche from the International monetary Fund (IMF) for several months.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing RBC-Ukraine.
So, Goncharuk said that receiving the tranche from the IMF under the program of cooperation is “a matter of a few months.”
He added that the government is essential to achieve long-term cooperation with the IMF.
“It’s a matter of a few months. Cooperation with the IMF is about trust. It is important for us to obtain long-term programmatic work with the IMF”, — said the head of government.
Earlier it was reported that the international monetary Fund will provide Ukraine with $ 5.5 billion under the new three-year program.
But this is only a preliminary agreement, which provides for the implementation by Ukraine of a number of “urgent action”.
Thus, the priority tasks for Ukraine now are to strengthen the rule of law, the integrity of the judiciary and the ouster of the Ukrainian government, some oligarchs.
In turn, the head of the Ministry of Finance Oksana Markarova cited several reasons that led to the shortfall of the plan for revenues to the state budget in 2019.
At the same time, the national Bank said that even as a result of a negative court decision on PrivatBank, the process of cooperation with the IMF does not change, and the situation will not affect the financial equilibrium in Ukraine.
The corresponding statement was made first Deputy Chairman of the Bank Ekaterina Rozhkova.
She stressed that the IMF, foreign partners and donors are showing a constant interest in PrivatBank.
And they share the view that the courts are independent of the direction of power and nobody can influence them.
“For the International monetary Fund more important is the ability and capacity of the National Bank and the government to ensure financial stability, the ability of Ukraine to regain lost government money,” she explained.