The Prime Minister called the steps to improve the situation in the industrial sector
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal believes that three immediate steps to improve the situation in the industrial sector is the communication with Industrialists, lobbying in global markets and the creation of appropriate conditions in the tax area.
He stated this during question hour of the Parliament to the government, reports the Economic truth.
Step 1.
“To get answers from Industrialists, businessmen, small and medium businesses that they need — and it is about 100 steps to be taken to the government and Parliament that the business felt at home, could easily do his job
…We agreed that we don’t do reform without those for whom we do it,” — said the Prime Minister.
Step 2.
Work in foreign markets in order to develop export potential.
“Today Ukraine is almost the only country in the world, not involved in lobbying our manufacturers and farmers to international markets — they are looking for sales,” — said the head of government.
Step 3.
The creation of appropriate conditions terms of taxes and employment for the business.
“This is a common phrase today, but the third step follows from the first what we would hear from the Industrialists and entrepreneurs — and will work, it will be promptly” — sums up Smigel.