The Prime Minister has called the city, which will save on heat
Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk urged the mayors to revise the tariffs for heating, which will reduce the amount in the payment by a third.
The head of government said in his Telegram-channel — reports Hvilya.
According to Goncharuk, the number of cities have already revised the tariffs for heat, in particular: Lutsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Zhytomyr, Kryvyi Rih, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, Obukhov, Kherson, kropyvnyts’ke, Cherkasy, Severodonetsk, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv and Kyiv.
“The residents of these cities will be able to save almost a third of the amount in old bills!” – said Goncharuk.
He also noted that local authorities have not always reviewed the tariffs and called on the heads of each city to promptly implement all necessary.
“I urge the heads of each city promptly to take all necessary – the price of heat for people is expected to decline from the first month of 2020!” summed up Goncharuk.