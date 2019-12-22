The Prime Minister has told, under what conditions will decrease the cost of gas
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Alexey Goncharuk looks forward to the successful conclusion of the negotiations of Ukraine with the Russian Federation on transit of gas that will help lower tariffs for the population.
He said this on air of the channel “inter”, reports portal “Hvilya”.
Goncharuk said that the government would take all measures to reduce the cost of gas for industry and consumers. He noted that at the moment there are maximum tariffs for blue fuel.
The head of the Cabinet stressed the necessity of signing a gas contract with Russia because it will provide the opportunity to significantly reduce the price of gas for Ukrainians.
“The price now is less than last year, if you look at the payment system. And will be even less, if we succeed to overcome the crisis associated with the termination of the contract”, — said the Chairman of the Cabinet.
December 21, representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine signed a Protocol of agreements on the transit of natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transportation system. This document is not yet a concluded contract between the parties.
The Kremlin has agreed to implement the decision of the Stockholm arbitration and to pay the debt of Ukraine at $ 3 billion.
The current gas supply agreement expires on December 31.