The Prime Minister intends to focus on the construction of roads
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said the main objective for the year 2020 the construction of roads in Ukraine.
“Roads need to sew, it is the task of, perhaps, a No. 1 next year”, — said the head of the Cabinet in the air “24 Ukraine”, UNIAN reports.
According to him, next year it is planned to build four thousand kilometers of roads. However, I am convinced Goncharuk, it is not the upper limit. “It is a question whether it will be possible to implement objectives of quality contractors, in particular, with international money,” — said the head of government.
Goncharuk said that the “special account” is the construction of the bridge in the river and the highway from Kiev to the Dnieper. “There is a large plot which has already begun to build. Over the next year we have at least very serious progress, if not completely build from Reshetylivka to the Dnieper”, — concluded the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister is hoping for the “Ukravtodor”. “Now there’s a young, decent, professional Manager, which completely changes the team around the country. The first task is to clean out corruption. Dozens of people fired from managerial positions,” — said Alexey Goncharuk.