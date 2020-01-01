The Prime Minister intends to focus on the construction of roads

| January 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said the main objective for the year 2020 the construction of roads in Ukraine.

Премьер-министр намерен сосредоточиться на строительстве дорог

“Roads need to sew, it is the task of, perhaps, a No. 1 next year”, — said the head of the Cabinet in the air “24 Ukraine”, UNIAN reports.

According to him, next year it is planned to build four thousand kilometers of roads. However, I am convinced Goncharuk, it is not the upper limit. “It is a question whether it will be possible to implement objectives of quality contractors, in particular, with international money,” — said the head of government.

Goncharuk said that the “special account” is the construction of the bridge in the river and the highway from Kiev to the Dnieper. “There is a large plot which has already begun to build. Over the next year we have at least very serious progress, if not completely build from Reshetylivka to the Dnieper”, — concluded the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister is hoping for the “Ukravtodor”. “Now there’s a young, decent, professional Manager, which completely changes the team around the country. The first task is to clean out corruption. Dozens of people fired from managerial positions,” — said Alexey Goncharuk.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr