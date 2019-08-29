The Prime Minister of great Britain prepares for aggressive withdrawal from the EU: Parlement disarmed
Two months remained before the scheduled date of a British exit from the European Union, and this short period of time means the growth of the threat that London and Brussels will not have time to reach a new agreement on the terms of Brexia.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the suspension of the autumn sessions of the Parliament for a period of almost five weeks in September and October. The statement of the Prime Minister and his government, few free from parliamentary work weeks need it in order to prepare the agenda decisions and draft laws.
The deputies should return from summer vacation only a few days in September, but then again to leave the walls of the Palace of Westminster until 14 October, when Queen Elizabeth II announces the opening of a new session and will announce a new government program.
This recess takes place almost every year, but the declared length is unprecedented since 1945, and few Britons now believe that Johnson has resorted to such a step only in order to process plans for improving health systems and fighting crime.
Such a maneuver of the government in London began to speak against the background of attempts of group members to coordinate their actions in Parliament, where he showed the majority of representatives of the various parties opposed to Brexia without prior arrangement with the EU.
Parliamentarians, with the support of the largest opposition party, labour, had planned to adopt laws that would oblige the government to avoid unilateral rupture with the European Union. Reducing the number of working days for Parliament means a decrease in opportunities to discuss and pass laws that would restrict the freedom of the government in Breccia.
Even Boris Johnson admits that the break (termination of membership in the EU without an agreement with Brussels on the preservation of trade relations, etc.) would be painful for Britain, but he believes that his main responsibility is to implement the decision of the referendum in 2016, and negative economic and other consequences would be, like, temporary.
Opponents are outraged
The day of the announcement of the plan to suspend the work of Parliament in London on Wednesday, protests of opponents of the withdrawal of Britain from the EU without an agreement. Immediately registered the petition on the parliamentary web page, demanding “don’t stop the meeting of the Parliament” gathered over one million signatures.
John Burke, the speaker of the house of Commons, which in British tradition is not to interfere in political debate, called the government decision “a constitutional outrage”.
Although the UK has no Constitution as one holistic document, the country is governed by a set of rules, laws, traditions and principles, some of which are unwritten. But the written rules provide an opportunity to initiate in Parliament a vote of confidence to the government, and Boris Johnson should resign, if you will gather enough votes against him. But the leader of the opposition labour party Jeremy Corbyn, who declares its readiness to form an alternative Cabinet may not have enough support.
The current composition of Parliament does not meet many “Bracciano” and at the same time disappointing many supporters of continued membership of the EU because members were only able to delay Brakcet, refusing to support the efforts of the office of Theresa may, which eventually was forced to resign.
Drastic steps Boris Johnson to increase the possibility of early parliamentary elections in the fall. Some political observers suggest that this is what Johnson and wishes, hoping for similar support from voters at the national level, which he received among the members of the governing Conservative party, who chose him as their leader.