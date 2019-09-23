The Prime Minister of Ireland presented the Holy water before meeting with Johnson
Leo Varadkar jokingly replied: “I should pour it on him?”
The Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar before his meeting with a colleague Boris Johnson gave a vial of Holy water. About this on Twitter said the journalist Sky News David Blevins.
“The priest Richard Gibbons from the West of Ireland in a joke gave the Irish premiere of Leo Varadkar a bottle of Holy water for “extra protection” before the official meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” wrote the journalist.
Leo Varadkar jokingly replied: “I should pour it on him?”.
That holy water exchange in full: Jokingly given holy water to take to his next meeting with Boris Johnson, Leo Varadkar asked: “Do I throw it over him?” #Brexit pic.twitter.com/kKBduAVyaZ
— David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) September 20, 2019