The Prime Minister of Ireland presented the Holy water before meeting with Johnson

| September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments

Премьеру Ирландии вручили святую воду перед встречей с Джонсоном

Leo Varadkar jokingly replied: “I should pour it on him?”

The Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar before his meeting with a colleague Boris Johnson gave a vial of Holy water. About this on Twitter said the journalist Sky News David Blevins.

“The priest Richard Gibbons from the West of Ireland in a joke gave the Irish premiere of Leo Varadkar a bottle of Holy water for “extra protection” before the official meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” wrote the journalist.

Leo Varadkar jokingly replied: “I should pour it on him?”.

