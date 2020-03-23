The Prime Minister of Japan said about the inevitability of migration 2020 Olympics
March 23, 2020
Shinzo Abe
The Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the background of the Olympic torch relay around the country spoke on the advisability of holding the Olympic games in 2020 as scheduled.
In particular, the Prime Minister commented on the plan of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to examine the situation in the next few weeks and make a decision.
“The decision to postpone the inevitable. We are ready to consider this option if a full Olympic games will be difficult. The health of athletes and other participants in the first place”, – quotes the words of Abe ESPN.
Earlier it was reported that the IOC will take a decision on 2020 Olympics in four weeks.