The Prime Minister of the Netherlands banned the fans sing at the stadium
June 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Fans can visit the stadiums in Holland since July 1. This was stated by Prime Minister mark Rutte.
However, he noted that fans will need to follow strict rules of conduct, in particular, they were forbidden to sing.
“If the stadiums will sing, they will be closed again – quoted Rutte “Sport-Express”. – If you shout or to sing loudly, the chances of the virus spreading will increase. Sounds terrible, but studies show that this virus spreads faster”.
We will remind, the championship of Holland-2019/20 was completed ahead of schedule, without determining the champion. The new season is scheduled to begin in September.