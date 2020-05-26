The Prime Minister personally insisted on a British stage of the Formula 1
Grand Prix Of Great Britain
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on holding the British Grand Prix Formula 1 at the appointed time, i.e. in July, reports The Times.
Note that the stage at Silverstone is under threat from restrictions imposed in the UK, according to which all visitors to the country should serve a two-week quarantine.
Johnson recommended that its Cabinet to work for the Grand Prix. Probably for Formula 1 would be exempt from the quarantine regulations.
It was reported that in the event of cancellation or postponement of the Grand Prix of great Britain, its place in the calendar may take on a German race track “Hockenheimring”.
The organizers of the Formula 1 have already been forced to cancel three stages, including the legendary race through the streets of the Principality of Monaco, seven – to postpone indefinitely. The closest date on the calendar – July 5, when to be held the Grand Prix of Austria.
We will add that in Silverstone was supposed to hold a dual stage, i.e. during the week to be held two races – 26 July and 2 August.