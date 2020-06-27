The Prime Minister: Since the beginning of June there is a stabilization in the labor market
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that since the beginning of June in Ukraine, there is a stabilization in the labor market. About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.
“From the beginning of June there is a stabilization in the labor market. Civil service employment during the quarantine helped to find work 156 thousand people. Positive results are obtained and introduced in early may, the government program of assistance for partial unemployment for SMEs”, — wrote the head of government.
According to him, after starting the program at the beginning of may was received 155 thousand applications, resulting in managed to keep jobs for 241 thousand employees.
In addition, added the Prime Minister, the government team led by the Ministry of Finance introduced the concept of a tax on the capital. That is, CMU offers additional incentives for investment. “Now the investments that entrepreneurs make in their own businesses, are subject to a 18%. We want the funds invested in development, is not taxed. The pilot project proposed in areas where the income tax on profits do not exceed 0.4% of the total revenues of this tax in the country (Transcarpathian, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv region),” explained Smigel.
He also once again drew attention to the program of credits “5-7-9%”. Only the previous week received a new application for UAH 1.6 billion. Of them to refinance under the 0% — to UAH 1.1 bn. “As of June 22 721 issued credit totaling 509,4 million. And this is only the beginning. “Vacation credit” for small and medium-sized businesses to be in,” says the head of the government.
GASI reform: the Ministry of community development called the main task
If you talk about energy efficiency, said Smegal, since the beginning of the year, people and condominiums was given a “warm credits” for 600 million UAH to 57 thousand families. Over the past week — in fact, 75 million UAH. The state reimburses from 40% to 75%. “Smaller bills, smaller losses and heating of air, which means our energy independence,” wrote the Prime Minister.
telegraf.com.ua