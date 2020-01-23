The Prime Minister spoke about the innovations of the programme with the IMF
A new programme with the International monetary Fund (IMF) may contain a paragraph on the reduction of administrative pressure on energy markets, and support the independence of the National Bank and the traditional anti-corruption unit.
This was announced by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, reports Interfax-Ukraine.
“I’m not sure I can disclose the details of the program before it is announced. But I think the program may contain a paragraph on the reduction of administrative pressure on energy markets, so we can expect further liberalization of this sector”, – said the Prime Minister in an interview with The Report Company the special issue published in conjunction with Newsweek.
He also pointed out that among the other conditions of the program can be support the independence of the National Bank and good corporate governance in state-owned banks and the continued reform of tax and customs services.
“Another important area is anti-corruption. Some of the bodies for combating corruption, established in the last five years are now functioning properly and already have some achievements. Another important issue is illicit enrichment,” – said Alexey Goncharuk.
As reported, the national Bank expect a positive decision of the IMF Board of Directors to approve a new three-year EFF program for Ukraine by $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a government source told the Agency that he expects a vote on the issue in February.