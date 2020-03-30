The Prime Minister was going to cut the salaries of officials
At the time of the pandemic and to combat the coronavirus, the Cabinet of Ministers set clear priorities — people and business.
This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal on their page Telegrams-channel — reports Hvilya.
“We will support people and businesses. At the same time, top government officials should understand the situation and “belt-tightening”, — he wrote.
As reported by Smigel, the government proposes that until the end of 2020 officials who have salaries more than 10 minimum wages (currently UAH 47 000), received only half.
The exception will be the workers involved in activities to combat COVID-19 and activities of the national security and defense.
“We want 30% to reduce the size of remuneration and compensation to managers and members of Supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises and state-owned companies. Let’s start the review of the budget with itself,” — concluded the Prime Minister.