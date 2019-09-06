The Prime Ministers of Russia and Belarus approved the program of integration (PHOTO)

Loading...

Prime Ministers of Belarus and the Russian Federation Sergei Rumas and Dmitry Medvedev initialed the program of development of integration within the Union state and approved 31 roadmap for the implementation of the document. This Rumas? how sends TASSY said after talks with his Russian counterpart.

“We put their visas under the programme of action and set of 31 road map,” he said.

The final plan of deepening the integration of Russia and Belarus will be submitted to the presidents of the two countries by the beginning of December. This was stated by Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Rumas.

“If we all agree, respectively [can] complete our today’s meeting is very important event that is to coordinate the General program of action for implementation of the agreement and the list of road maps. After that start training and the elaboration of these roadmaps in order to ultimately, as discussed, to go to the President with a proposal in early December, just closer to the 20th anniversary of the contract, finally to agree on how we will continue to move along the integration path,” – said Medvedev.

At present Belarus and Russia are in negotiations and shall determine the mechanism of formation of natural gas prices for Belarus from January 1, 2020. Earlier, the Belarusian leadership has declared that considers fair the price of gas, which is equal to the price for economic entities of the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation. The price of Russian gas for Belarus is this year 127 dollars per 1 thousand cubic meters.

President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday during his visit to Brest called the citizens of Belarus and Russia are brothers and one people, but requested that “older brother” not “rot and do not tilt” “Junior” and, if necessary, supported him.

Lukashenko acknowledged that currently bilateral relations are “sometimes” issues, but stressed that these problems occur “not with the Russians.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that it would be fair if Russia helped the Republic by putting 10-15 billion cubic meters of gas at a reasonable price.

Lukashenko noted that Belarusians have suffered greatly from the Chernobyl disaster, which was not built. “Chernobyl happened. A third of the population (Belarus – approx. TASS) [injured], we there is still the wood can not be used because the high accumulation of radiation. But you [Russia], at least for that, we are not asking for money, help – [put] 10-15 billion cubic meters of gas at reasonable prices. Not free, not at a loss, “Gazprom” put to Belarus,” said Lukashenko, quoted by BelTA.

Lukashenko was indignant with that, though Belarus didn’t build Chernobyl nuclear power plant and has nothing to do with what happened to her, suffered most of all Belarusians. “Then the Central government in the person of Mikhail Gorbachev has claimed responsibility for Belarus. Sometimes the money invested in such a “Domino” that did not have to invest. But as I understand it, and saved Belarus”, – he said.

Lukashenko reminded that after the collapse of the Soviet Union became the legal successor of Russia, as “they [the Russian authorities] always say: We are the successors to the Soviet Union.” However, he noted that “we [Belarus] narrated it [in Russia] for free most expensive that today stands guard over the security of Russian nuclear weapons.” “Here, everything is intertwined, all is one,” – says Lukashenko.

Belarus will find new suppliers of oil, if it deems the proposed Russian conditions unfavorable, and work on alternative supply routes. This statement was made on Friday in Brest, the President of Republic Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, he conveyed this position to the leadership of the Russian Federation.

“I told him , if you’ll have to tilt to the market price of oil has failed, the customs duty was replaced by the tax maneuver, take off the market and another of oil, – said Lukashenko, quoted by BelTA news Agency – But only do this to Russia, in order to market it’s 20-25 million tons of foreign oil – the us, Saudi Arabia, someone else?.

According to him, the Belarusian authorities are working on the Northern route of transportation of oil, including delivery through Poland and the Baltic States. “Developments there. But if we through Poland will start to supply oil, we’ll take two lines of the Druzhba pipeline, which exports Russian oil. It is necessary to Russians? No,” – said Lukashenko.

The head of state recalled that the parties are now working on a program for the development of the integration: “the economy came out. And start trading natural gas, oil, etc.”. “We have no one to ask for anything we will not. Already tired of these conversations lead, tired to listen,” said the President.