The problem of adults and children: how to get rid of stuttering
Stuttering is a fairly common problem, both among adults and children. Typically, the problem occurs even in childhood. But is it possible to cope with it?
How to get rid of stuttering
For getting rid of this problem very important group work. This should help people specialist. Normally groups are divided by age category.
For children of preschool age need to conduct family group sessions. They teach parents strategies, communication with the child, who was faced with stuttering. Also teach management, it, skills that affect it baby.
Group work for older preschoolers involves learning correct speech. It’s usually traditional methods of correction of stuttering – coupled speech covered speech therapy, art therapy, role-playing, theatricality and so on.
For students added to some classes, this is the right alignment of monologue and dialogue speech. The child is taught to speak correctly, without stuttering, slowly and smoothly. Commonly used speech accompanied by movements of the fingers of a leading hand.
In adolescents and adults the classes are a little different. Here is also psychological work, develop creative abilities, to practice the skills of correct speech in different situations. Including with strangers. Very often the problem of stuttering in adults lies in the psychological aspects.
How to pass classes to get rid of stuttering
Correction of stuttering going on courses, each one lasts two months. During the year, there must also be support classes. This will allow you to bring up automation skills, to work with anxiety.
In the result of acquired skill to speak without stuttering, the speech becomes normal, intoned. Children and adults learn to speak calmly and with loved ones, and strangers.
Remember that the attendance of children also implies the arrival of the parents. Full training and classes can guarantee freedom from stuttering.