The procedure of exfoliation can harm
Millions of people regularly exfoliation of the skin, since it is known that it is very useful for its appearance. However, experts said that in some cases this procedure may cause harm.
A new study commissioned by one of the major companies for the production of tools for body care, showed that many people in the shower not only relax from the warm water and soap, but too harsh affect your own skin. We are talking about exfoliation, because very often the procedure that is called overdoing. On average, the study showed, the woman goes through with exfoliation using scrubs five times a week. In addition, it also shaves unwanted body hair twice a week and one time use wax. As experts underline, all of these procedures can be used for body care, but not in such numbers.
All these methods of influence have the opposite undesirable effect, since they destroy the skin microbiome, i.e. a protective shell, which protects us from invading bacteria. But this requires microbiome and the skin in order to preserve the health and good appearance. If it is destroyed, and the skin will quickly fade, old age, covered with wrinkles and age spots. So, the more treatments the skin in the form of exfoliation uses a man, the worse he looks.
In this regard, experts urge the ladies not to affect the skin harshly and the softness and tenderness are crucial. Regarding the procedures of exfoliation using scrubs, then using them is better to go only once a week, and, in extreme cases, no more than three. At the same time aware that after certain injuries of skin exfoliation in General is absolutely contraindicated. For example, after a sunburn or after any surgical operations in the hospital, when the skin requires time for self-recovery.