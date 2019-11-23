The process from A to z: what happens when detained illegal immigrant
The undocumented immigrants have certain rights upon arrest, immigration and customs law enforcement (ICE), says Nolo.
One of the biggest fears faced by illegal immigrants, the arrest of an employee of ICE. Often it is based on beliefs about immediate deportation to your home country without a chance to say goodbye to family and loved ones. In other cases, it is fear of the unknown. For example: “What will happen to me if I get caught?”
The good news is that undocumented immigrants have certain rights upon arrest, immigration and customs enforcement authorities (ICE). The Agency must follow established procedures to help to protect their rights.
When ICE can arrest
There are a number of ways in which illegal immigrants can get custody of ICE. For example, you could be arrested during a RAID at the workplace or in your home.
Keep in mind that you don’t have to let the immigration officer who comes to your home without a warrant. In almost all cases, the agents of ICE do not bring a warrant signed by a judge. However, if you voluntarily leave your house or invite the employee to ICE him, he can arrest you.
ICE agents often track down the home of immigrants, using vehicles with no markings (often white van) to see the schedule of the residents. ICE officers also use a variety of tricks, for example, call themselves the police, to encourage people to let them in the house, or argue that looking for someone else. This tactic, although misleading, however, in most cases, is legal. The best option is to not open the door if you are not sure who it is.
In addition, the initial arrest undocumented immigrant doesn’t necessarily make the ICE agent. You can detain employees of other law enforcement agencies (“LEA”). An example is state or local police, most likely, after the criminal arrest or even a minor traffic violation.
If you are within 100 miles (160,9 km) from the border of the United States, the so-called “border zone”, keep in mind that Customs and U.S. customs (“CBP”) is also looking for illegal immigrants.
They can conduct a warrantless search or investigative detention.
Under the new leadership of DHS, immigrants who had lived in the United States less than two years can also be subjected to expedited removal. However, on 15 September 2019, the Federal court issued an order prohibiting DHS to implement the new rules. This article does not focus on the accelerated deportation procedures
48-hour detention after arrest
After the arrest of an immigrant without documents, the LEA may apply to the ICE. Or ICE may contact the LEA if they want to clarify information on the subject of immigration status. Most often, prison enter information about detainees in a database, exchanged with ICE.
If you’re afraid that ICE agents might try to pick you up, don’t give out information about yourself LEA. Any information that you voluntarily voiced, can be later used against you in deportation proceedings. However, if you lie about your immigration status, you can face heavy fines in the future.
According to the law, the maximum amount of extra time, which can delay workers ICE within 48 hours. If ICE does not take you into custody within the 48 hours, the law States that you must be released. However, in practice, the dispute about the liberation is often just leads to the fact that ICE still will arrest you.
In some cases, law enforcement officers, who do not understand or do not comply with the law can try to keep you in custody for more than 48 hours. It is considered an unlawful detention, and there are some remedies, including filing a petition in Federal court to challenge your detention or obtain civil damages.
ICE is not always puts all those arrested into custody. Sometimes the Agency allows people, especially parents with young children to go home. Sometimes people can wear means extended monitoring. For example, a bracelet on the ankle joint, as well as conduct regular routine inspections. ICE will gather information about you and can still attempt to deport, but at least you don’t have to spend some time in immigration prison.
Accommodation prior to deportation
After the arrest of undocumented immigrant deportation officer ICE will take the initial decision on whether to begin the process of deportation and, if so, how to indict that person.
Most often the charges will be illegal entry into the United States, expired nonimmigrant visa or one of the various criminal grounds, if the person was previously arrested and tried for the crime.
To initiate the procedure of expulsion, the deportation officer will direct you in the immigration court a notice of appearance (NTA). If you are detained, by law, ICE is required to notify you the NTA within 72 hours, but some employees refuse to do that or give a blank or only partially completed NTA.
You have the right to meet with an immigration judge. Judge on immigration cases does not work on ICE — he or she is part of the U.S. Department of justice. However, if you already have outstanding deportation order, you can be deported without appearing before a judge.
If you do not agree with the charges, you can fight them. Even if the allegations are correct, you can still qualify for an exemption from deportation.
Deportation proceedings can be lengthy, sometimes the process is delayed for years. If you do not have a prior order of removal, and signed agreements on deportation or voluntary departure, you will not be immediately deported just because you got caught.
Transfer to an immigration centre
After ICE arrested, you will be placed in isolation. Some detention facilities directly managed by ICE or private contractors.
The first ICE detention you have the right to make one free local phone call. You may not be able to find a phone number, so make sure you know the telephone number of your lawyer or trusted friend. After this first call, you are responsible for paying any charges for additional calls, or by creating an account of the prisoner, either by direct payment phone calls.
During the arrest, you can be in another state or another part of the United States.
After you got custody of ICE, you are not required to sign any documents. If you don’t understand what the document says, do not sign it. You can lose the right to a hearing in immigration cases.
You have the right to request an interpreter. You also have the right to contact the Consulate of your country. When you call, provide your name, alien number (“a-number”) where you were arrested, where you are and the name of your deportation officer. The Consulate may refer you to an immigration lawyer.
Release from detention
If you are in custody, the first thing that will make the deportation officer is to determine whether to allow you to pay a Deposit and if so, how. ICE typically assigns the value of the Deposit by 2:00 p.m. on the day of detention. Paying your Deposit, you will be able to return to your home in U.S. while the process is not yet complete.
Not all immigrants have the right to bail. To determine eligibility for bail and the amount the employee will take into account two things: the risk that you miss hearing immigration cases, and a danger to society, if you’re free.
If the deportation officer refuses to grant you bail, you have the right to ask an immigration judge to reconsider this decision.
In addition, if the deportation officer grants you a bond but it’s too high for your family and friends, you can ask the immigration judge to lower the bail.
Deposit immigrant can range from 1,500 to 25,000 dollars, depending on the individual circumstances and individual immigration judges.