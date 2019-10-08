The Procurator again began investigating the case against the film Director Besson
It is the famous French Director Luc Besson about it reports the edition, the rape, the consideration of which was discontinued due to lack of evidence, now restored.
According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the plaintiff’s attorney, actress sand van Roy argues that the investigation was open again, and the judge issued a ruling on 18 pages.
“Finally justice find common sense, the attitude of the Prosecutor in the case has always seemed to me strange”, — said the lawyer of the Belgian-Dutch actress, who starred in the films of Besson’s “Taxi 5” and “Valerian and the city of a thousand planets.”
According to her, during the period from March 2016 to may 2018 Besson four times raped her, threatening to cut her from the movies.
However, the Director himself in an interview on BFM called the information about him a lie and said that he had not committed any illegal actions against women.
“I never beat them and never threatened,” said Besson.
He also stressed that never forced a woman to anything either physically or mentally, and never drugged”.
Besson also admitted that the charges against him was put forward by the woman he dated for two years.