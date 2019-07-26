The production of the millionth VW Touareg said the special model
July 26, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
Volkswagen plant in Bratislava has issued the one millionth instance of “Tuareg”.
To mark the anniversary, a flagship crossover has prepared a new specification, called the Touareg ONE Million.
This car received an optional color Beige Sechura, two new wheel designs (20-inch Bogota and 21-inch Suzuka), darkened taillights, wheel arches and diffuser colours Black Glossy and the logo ONE Million on the Central pillars and the door sill covers.
In addition, for the anniversary crossover available exterior pack R-Line Black Style with silver exterior mirrors. Interior trimmed in exclusive leather Puglia.
ONE Million Volkswagen Touareg is offered in Europe with a 3.0-liter, 286-horsepower V6 diesel at the price from 80 to 880 euros.
Loading...