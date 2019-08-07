The program includes 26 2019 TIFF of canadian films (PHOTOS)

Loading...

This year at the international film festival in Toronto will be a lot of canadian content, and some well-known personalities, including Ellen page and Alanis Obomsawin, will present their films.

On Tuesday morning, the organizing Committee TIFF called the 26 canadian films that will be included in the festival program 2019. The list offers a broad range of perspectives and topics: young people, overcoming the difficulties of transition into adulthood, older people, fighting for their independence almost in every region of the country.

Among the representatives of Canada, there are those who for the first time present their work, and there are seven of us, and 13 films from those who had previously participated in TIFF. Almost 50 % of canadian films in the program TIFF 2019 removed women.

“We are deeply impressed with the high quality of the work of canadian filmmakers this year, especially filmmakers who withdrew their first and second films,” said Steve Gravestock, the main drafter of the festival’s TIFF.

“This group was a very strong contingent of women filmmakers working everywhere from Newfoundland to British Columbia and dealing with a truly diverse range of issues, from the relationship between mother and daughter to the lives of refugees from female friendship to the problems of youth.”

Here are some of the most interesting films proposed by Canada to participate in the International film festival in Toronto this year.

American Woman (American Woman)

Political activist (Hong Chau) helps the group the most wanted fugitives America, among which recently appeared are well known, but now the radical heir, in this remake of the Patty Hearst case.

Once there were brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band)

Director Daniel Roer (Daniel Roher) (Ghosts of Our Forest (the Ghosts of our forests)) and Executive producers Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, this documentary film tells the story of Robbie Robertson, starting from childhood and adolescence in Toronto and on the reservation Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario, before the creation of the legendary group the Band playing in the style of roots rock.

The guest of honor (Guest of Honour)

Father (David Thewlis (David Thewlis)) and the Daughter (Lila de Oliveira (Laysla De Oliveira)) attempt to parse their complex relationships, where there is a secret history and personal demons, the new film by Atom Egoyan about unresolved trauma and its accidental consequences.

David foster: off the record (David Foster: Off the Record)

The story is a revelation about the identity of the winner of Grammy awards composer and producer David foster, assembled from interviews with the artists who know better than the legend of music, including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones and Michael buble.

Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger (Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger)

In his latest movie of the famous Abenaki Director Alanis Obomsawin tells the story of Jordan river Anderson and how as a result of its short life nearly a quarter of a million indigenous children now have medical care equivalent to that which get all the other Canadians.

This is not a movie (This Is Not a Movie)

For more than 40 years, journalist Robert Fisk wrote about the most brutal and controversial conflicts in the world. In “This is not a movie” Yang Chen (Yung Chang) Fisk embodied in the work, with a notebook in hand, going to places devastated by war and seeking out the facts as fast as you can send home articles, wanting to convey information to millions of readers.

In the water there’s something (There’s Something in the Water)

Actress and Director Ellen page, who was born and raised in Nova Scotia, which was nominated for “Oscar” and “Emmy”, this time involved in deeply personal and political dialogue with women who live “next door” with the most urgent ecological crises in Nova Scotia.

Exploring the theme of environmental racism, Paige uses her film to bring attention to indigenous and black communities of Nova Scotia who are suffering due to the fact that the canadian government now and then meet the needs of large corporations to the detriment of the interests of the inhabitants of certain places.

44-th international film festival in Toronto will be held from 5 to 15 September 2019.