The program of affordable loans to businesses expanded
The state program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%”, which was launched in February, was open to entrepreneurs who start business from scratch, but ideas do not have sufficient collateral, reporting, and history activities. From March 1 launched a new feature of the programme is the loan guarantees, the press serving of the Ministry of Finance.
“With the launch of the second component of the program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” we actually unlock tool available for lending to entrepreneurs in which banks had not noticed, “–said the Director of the Office of administration projects for international financial cooperation Ministry Ruslan Gashev.
The official stressed that the current business will also be able to get partial warranty which will cover up to 50% of its loan program.
Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” on January 24. According to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Finance, to participate in the program this year will be about 50 thousand borrowers. They have the opportunity to obtain up to 1.5 million UAH credit.
The funds will be directed to cheaper loans through the partial compensation of interest rate (1.5 billion UAH), as well as the provision of partial guarantees to the end-borrowers (UAH 0.5 billion).