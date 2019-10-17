The project “Tantsi z with a stars” were shocked by the sudden change in rules (photo)
On the eve of the ninth of the live broadcast “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”), the producers of the project suddenly changed the rules. Starting Sunday, October 20, the project will be the fourth permanent judge. It will be an outstanding choreographer, people’s artist of Ukraine, 89-year-old Gregory Chapkis. Last Sunday on the eighth live Chapkis took the chair invited the judges of the show, and after the broadcast the participants admitted that the comments of Gregory N. they are very motivated.
— Gregory Chapkis two seasons watched our show, and it was a big surprise when last Sunday, we called and offered to take the place of the judges, said the project Manager Vladimir Zawaduk. — For him, dancing is life, and he is a true quintessence of our show.
Gregory Chapkis admitted the “FACTS” that he was very imbued with the atmosphere of the show.
It is a huge responsibility, — said Grigory Nikolaevich. — For fifteen minutes of dance I need to appreciate the musicality, the rhythm and expressiveness of the participants. However, I can’t be wrong and must be as objective as possible, so as not to lose credibility the audience, the protagonists of the project and my students.
Recall that the eighth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” ended with the departure of Michael Kukulka and Lisa Druzhinina. In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” they uncovered the true reasons for leaving, told about his attitude to the judges and called possible winners of the season.
“FACTS” also wrote that the famous gymnast Anna Rizatdinova continues to make a splash in the draft. Gregory Chapkis praised the Samba in the performance of Rizatdinova Prokhorov: don’t hold back the emotions he received a standing ovation.
